Taylor voted skipper of T20 Team-of-the-year

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates—West Indies Women captain, Stafanie Taylor, has been named captain of the ICC Women’s Twenty20 Team-of-the-Year.

The 26-year-old was one of three West Indies players in the squad with the flamboyant Deandra Dottin and teenaged opener Hayley Matthews also making the XI.

Jamaican Taylor is one of the premier batsmen in the women’s game.

She has scored just over 4000 runs in 108 One-Day Internationals where she averages 43.

She averages 37 from her 80 T20Is that have yielded 2474 runs.

In the period under consideration, Taylor scored 266 runs at an average of 53, and currently tops the ICC T20 batting rankings.

Dottin, meanwhile, has stood out once again with her powerful middle order hitting, with a brilliant hundred against Sri Lanka Women last October.

