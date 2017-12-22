Will the West Indies win a game in NZ?

There's still five matches left on the West Indies visit but the whispers are growing louder: will this mob even win a single game on tour?

So far they have been ordinary. You can't even say they've flattered to deceive because no one was really sure they'd be a quality opposition before they arrived.

The test record hasn't been flash this year, save a fine test win at Leeds, and a series win in Zimbabwe.

They have won just three ODIs out of 16 completed games.

They even got soundly beaten by an inexperienced New Zealand A side in a warm-up one-dayer in Whangarei last weekend.

There's a clutch of young players in the two squads, players of talent but still with much to learn about hard, top level competition.

Take batsman Shimron Hetmyer and fast bowler Miguel Cummins.

Hetmyer is a young man with immense talent, a player who led the West Indies to the under 19 World Cup title.

He'll be around a long time but his batting discipline has to improve.

Cummins was, along with opener Kraigg Brathwaite, the pick of the test squad, full of energy and effort.

