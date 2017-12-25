Battered Windies look to avoid whitewash

The West Indies players acknowledged their performance in the second ODI, where they were rolled for 121 inside 28 overs and allowed the Black Caps to reach 325-6, having been 186-5, wasn't acceptable.

The festive season might be upon us but two teams in world cricket are feeling the heat and are in no mood to celebrate yet. And those two teams aren't very far away from each other right now. While England are getting battered in Australia, Windies are getting bruised badly in New Zealand. Even though both teams have lost the series already, it is all about salvaging something in the reminder of the tour.

For the Windies, it is more than just salvaging some pride. A team with a proud cricketing legacy has somehow messed things up to eventually miss out on direct World Cup qualification and now they will have to play in the qualifiers next March in Zimbabwe. But in order to fare well in the qualifiers, Windies need some momentum riding their way. The two preceding games have managed to dent their confidence and to make matters worse, their new pacer Ronsford Beaton has been reported for a suspect bowling action.

