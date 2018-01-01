2nd NZ-WI T20I washed off

It was a disappointing and damp start to international cricket in 2018 as the second T20I between New Zealand and Windies at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui was washed out nine overs into the first innings.

The game had all the makings of a record-buster. New Zealand were inserted into bat by a Windies side that needed to win to keep the series alive. They were soon left ruing their decision as Colin Munro teed off after the early dismissal of Martin Guptill, for 2 in the first over.

Munro slammed Samuel Badree for two fours in the second over and then upped the ante with two sixes off Sheldon Cottrell in the next over. The landslide of boundaries off Munro continued, with the left-hander taking two more fours off the leg-spinner before hitting Carlos Brathwaite for one six and three fours. Munro went on to bring up his fifty, off just 18 balls, in the process. It was the second quickest T20I fifty for New Zealand, behind Munro's 14-ball effort in Auckland against Sri Lanka in 2016.

New Zealand's run-rate was skyrocketing, and Windies' attempts at curtailing the run flow were hampered by the drizzle that made gripping the ball difficult.

