CWI mourns the loss of another Stalwart

St John’s, ANTIGUA – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) family regrets the passing of Auckland Hector. The 72-year old Kittitian passed away on Sunday (December 31).

For almost 40 years, Hector served in administration and was as a Director of the parent body, now CWI; Leeward Islands Cricket Board President and St Kitts Cricket Association President.

He made his first class playing debut at age 19 for the Leeward Islands as a wicket-keeper against a team from Australia; and then for the Combined Islands in the 1965 in what was the Shell Shield Season at the time. His highest first-class score was 58 not out and was part of a 94-run ninth wicket partnership for the Combined Islands in 1969. He alternated between being a specialist batsman and a wicket-keeper until his retirement in 1975.

The CWI family wishes to extend condolences to his family and friends.

