Offical Points points standings after the Eighth Rounds

Mon, Jan 8, '18

 

PCL

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Following are the Official Points Standings after the eighth round of matches which ended on Sunday in the 2017-18 Digicel 4-Day Championship.

Abbreviations: PTS-total points, M-matches, W-won, L-lost, I-incomplete match, T-tied, A-abandoned match, DP-Abandoned match due to dangerous pitch, MR-match referee awarding match, BAT-batting points, BOWL-bowling points, PB-pace bowling points

 

FRANCHISES

PTS

M

W

L

I

T

A

DP

MR

BAT

BOWL

PB

1. Guyana Jaguars

135

8

6

0

1

1

0

0

0

16

22

16

2. Barbados Pride

85.8

8

2

2

4

0

0

0

0

19

23

7.8

3. Leewards Hurricanes

79.4

8

2

3

3

0

0

0

0

8

23

15.4

4. T&T Red Force

76.8

8

2

3

3

0

0

0

0

18

17

8.8

5. Jamaica Scorpions

75.8

8

2

3

3

0

0

0

0

14

21

7.8

6. Windwards Volcanoes

61.4

8

1

4

2

1

0

0

0

6

19

12.4

 

 


