Offical Points points standings after the Eighth Rounds

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Following are the Official Points Standings after the eighth round of matches which ended on Sunday in the 2017-18 Digicel 4-Day Championship.



Abbreviations: PTS-total points, M-matches, W-won, L-lost, I-incomplete match, T-tied, A-abandoned match, DP-Abandoned match due to dangerous pitch, MR-match referee awarding match, BAT-batting points, BOWL-bowling points, PB-pace bowling points

FRANCHISES PTS M W L I T A DP MR BAT BOWL PB 1. Guyana Jaguars 135 8 6 0 1 1 0 0 0 16 22 16 2. Barbados Pride 85.8 8 2 2 4 0 0 0 0 19 23 7.8 3. Leewards Hurricanes 79.4 8 2 3 3 0 0 0 0 8 23 15.4 4. T&T Red Force 76.8 8 2 3 3 0 0 0 0 18 17 8.8 5. Jamaica Scorpions 75.8 8 2 3 3 0 0 0 0 14 21 7.8 6. Windwards Volcanoes 61.4 8 1 4 2 1 0 0 0 6 19 12.4



