Scorpions vs Hurricanes

JAMAICA Scorpions will be looking to complete victory on today's final day of their ninth-round regional four-day game against Leeward Islands Hurricanes, after rain interrupted their progress on yesterday's penultimate day at Sabina Park.

The Hurricanes, chasing a target of 262, were 159-6, still requiring a further 103 runs with only four wickets in tact when rain brought an early end to proceedings.

Wicketkeeper/batsman Jahmar Hamilton, on five, and Jeremiah Louis, on three, are to resume batting for the visitors. Play is scheduled to begin 9:30 am today to make up for lost time.

Devon Thomas, who was previously contracted with the Scorpions, led the Hurricanes resistance with a well-played 52 of 109 balls, including five boundaries and one six. Opening batsman Montcin Hodge is the next best scorer so far with 45.

John Campbell has been the pick of the Scorpions bowling attack with 3-12 from eight overs, with leg-spinner Damion Jacobs accounting for two wickets.

Volcanoes vs Red Force

ST GEORGE’S, GRENADA—Test discard Denesh Ramdin continued to press his case for a recall to the regional side, stroking his third half-century of the season yesterday to move to the brink of 700 runs.

The T&T Red Force skipper struck 75 but it was not enough to prevent his side from being forced to follow on, as the visitors were dismissed for 172 in the first innings on the penultimate day of their ninth round contest in the Regional Four-Day Championship against Windward Islands Volcanoes.

Behind by 194 runs, the visitors ended the day on 93 for two in their second innings, still requiring a further 101 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

They were being carried by left-handed opener Amir Jangoo who was unbeaten on 58.



Pride vs Jaguars

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC) – Tagenarine Chanderpaul hit a half-century to put the grind on a listless Barbados Pride attack to tighten the grip of newly-crowned champions Guyana Jaguars on their Regional 4-Day Championship match on Saturday here.

The left-handed opener was unbeaten on 66, as Jaguars reached 154 for four in their second innings, when bad light stopped play 20 minutes past the scheduled close on the third day of their ninth-round match at Kensington Oval, for an overall lead of 252.

Chanderpaul, whose 197-ball innings in just under five hours includes a mere five boundaries, shared solid stands of 44 with fellow left-handed opener Chanderpaul Hemraj for the first wicket and 73 with Vishaul Singh for the third wicket.

West Indies Under-19 World Cup winner Chemar Holder has been the most successful Pride bowler with 3-56 from 18 overs.

