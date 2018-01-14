Windies U-19s lose opener despite Simmons, Melius fifties

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (CMC) — Openers Keagan Simmons and Kimani Melius carved out contrasting half-centuries, but reigning champions West Indies Under-19s suffered a disappointing start to their title defence when they went down to hosts New Zealand Under-19s by eight wickets here yesterday.

Sent in at Bay Oval in the opening Group A clash, the Caribbean side raced to 123 without loss, but a cluster of wickets in the middle overs hurt their momentum,restricting them to 233 for eight off their 50 overs.

Simmons carried his bat for a top score of 92 not out, while debutant Melius unfurled a stroke-filled 78 off 85 deliveries.

Left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra (3-30) and fast bowler Matthew Fisher (3-61) picked up three wickets apiece, while left-arm spinner Felix Murray supported with two for 37.

