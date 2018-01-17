Windies fail to defend U19 title

ICC Pres Release: Wicketkeeper-batsman Wandile Makwetu missed a well-deserved century by one run as South Africa recovered from 112 for five to 282 for eight.

Makwetu clubbed 12 fours and a six in a 99-ball 99 not out. Makwetu added 58 runs for the sixth wicket with Kenan Smith (22), and 67 runs for the eighth wicket with Gerald Coetzee (29) after South Africa were provided a solid 56-run start by openers Jiveshan Pillay (47) and Matthew Breetzke (18).

In their run-chase, the Windies slipped from 177 for four in the 38th over to be bowled out for 206 in 45.3 overs. Alick Athanage (76, 100b, 6x4, 1x6) and Kirstan Kallicharan (44) were the star Windies batsmen as they put on 90 runs for the fifth wicket.

Hermann Rolfes was the standout South Africa bowler when he recorded figures of 10-3-33-4, while Gerald Coetzee and Jade de Klerk picked up two wickets apiece. Makwetu had an overall good day when he also accounted for three batsmen behind the wickets.

South Africa captain Raynard van Tonder was happy to have won.

“The match was closer than what the scorecard suggests. I think we put up a good team effort and it was good to get some runs down the order because that will help us during the tournament.”

Windies captain Emmanuel Stewart said his players would look forward to their remaining matches:

“We can’t change what has happened but we need to regroup as a team and do our best in the remaining matches. We are disappointed at not having made the Super League but there is still a lot to play for and we are looking forward to our other matches.”

