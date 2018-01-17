Few Barbados Tridents players yet to receive full payment for CPL 2017

It has emerged that some squad members of Vijay Mallya-owned Barbados Tridents are still awaiting full payment of their wages following the 2017 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Cricbuzz understands that a number of the Trident players and management have suffered delays in receiving outstanding amounts due to them ranging from US$10,000 to more than US$100,000 since the tournament ended last September. It was expected that all outstanding amounts would be settled before the end of last year but a number of players are still waiting to be fully paid by the franchise despite them threatening to pursue legal action.

It is an embarrassing state of affairs for the CPL organisers who are trying to position the tournament as one of the foremost T20 leagues in the world. Strong broadcasting figures were released last week showing a 25% upturn in broadcast and digital viewership and the competition has increasingly attracted some of the best limited-overs players in the world including New Zealand's Kane Williamson and England's Eoin Morgan who played for the Tridents last year.

3 comments