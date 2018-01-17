PCL: Teams make last Stand

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Guyana Jaguars will look to sign off their capture of the Headley/Weekes Trophy, symbol of WINDIES first-class surpremacy, for a fourth time with a victory over Trinidad & Tobago Red Force in the Digicel 4-Day Championship.



Jaguars have played unbeaten all season and will be looking to keep this status alive, when they host Red Force in the 10th and final round of matches at the Guyana National Stadium, starting tomorrow.

Barbados Pride and the ultra-competitive Jamaica Scorpions, the two teams nearest to the Jaguars on the table, will duke it out at Kensington Oval to determine which side finishes in the runners-up spot, and Leeward Islands Hurricanes will look to spoil Windward Islands Volcanoes flourishing finish to the season at Warner Park.



Guyana Jaguars vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force in Providence, Guyana



Jaguars will be looking to formalise their fourth straight title success against a Red Force side that has lost their last three matches to fall out of contention.



The home team settled for a draw against Pride in the previous round and a few of their players made lasting impressions – and this is likely to continue over the next four days.





Recent results favour Jaguars. They have won all but one of their last seven matches which have been played in Professional Cricket League era and will be looking to complete the season sweep after winning the fourth-round contest by an innings and 217 runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Ground.



WINDIES left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer makes his first appearance for the Jaguars this season following the Tour of New Zealand and Jason Mohammed returns following the same tour for the One-day International squad.



Squads:



JAGUARS (from) – Leon Johnson (captain), Anthony Adams, Anthony Bramble, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Veerasammy Permaul, Akshaya Persaud, Raymon Reifer, Sherfane Rutherford, Vishaul Singh

IN–Adams, Hetmyer, OUT–Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Romario Shepherd



RED FORCE (from): Denesh Ramdin (captain), Yannic Cariah, Bryan Charles, Amir Jangoo, Steven Katwaroo, Imran Khan, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Philip, Khary Pierre, Isaiah Rajah, Jeremy Solozano, Daniel St. Clair, Tion Webster

IN–Mohammed, OUT–Ewart Nicholson



Barbados Pride vs Jamaica Scorpions in Bridgetown, Barbados



Pride and Scorpions have fought some titanic battles over the years and this is expected to again be the case, as they both hunt points to claim the second-place prize.



The hosts failed to push Jaguars in the previous round and had to settle for a draw, but Scorpions romped to a come-from-behind victory over Hurricanes.



Earlier in the season, Pride were unfortunate not to complete a victory in badly rain-affected match, but the weather is set to be fair for the weekend, and a keen battle should ensue.



Pride have won three of the seven contests in the PCL era with the other four drawn, but the outcome will be decided on how well the home team’s batting copes with the visitors’ experienced spin duo left-arm spinner Nikita Miller and leg-spinner Damion Jacobs, whose 12 wickets last weekend bowled the Scorpions to victory.



Injury has sidelined WINDIES fast bowler Kemar Roach, perhaps taking the edge off the Pride’s attack, but the Scorpions’ batting has been boosted with the return of WINDIES all-rounder Rovman Powell from overseas duty.



Squads:



PRIDE (from): Shamarh Brooks (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Shayne Moseley, Shamar Springer, Hayden Walsh Jr, Jomel Warrican

IN–Harding, OUT–Kemar Roach



SCORPIONS (from) – Nikita Miller (captain), Fabian Allen, Jermaine Blackwood, John Campbell, Derval Green, Damion Jacobs, Brandon King, Christopher Lamont, Andre McCarthy, Marquino Mindley, Paul Palmer, Rovman Powell, Chadwick Walton

IN–Powell, OUT–Assad Fudadin



Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Windward Islands Volcanoes in Basseterre, St. Kitts



Another competitive battle is expected between Hurricanes and Volcanoes, as they each try to finish above a position that has been very familiar for them in the recent past.



Several possibilities of an unexpected finish to the season abounds for both sides if they can harness their talents and play soundly over the next four days.



Hurricanes have tapered off after starting the season with some promise, but Volcanoes have surged in the second half of the season and have not lost in their last four matches.



Earlier in the season, Hurricanes outplayed Volcanoes, but they were unable to get over the finish line, so a win for either side will give them bragging rights until next season.



Recent results suggest Volcanoes have the edge, having won five of the seven matches in the PCL era, but this venue seems to bring out the best in the home team, so they had better watch out.



Also, the spotlight will again fall on Volcanoes opener Devon Smith to see if he can score the 56 required for 1,000 runs – making him the fourth batsman behind Narsingh Deonarine (1,068), the late Runako Morton (1,010) and former WINDIES captain Floyd Reifer (1,002) to reach this milestone in the history of the WINDIES first-class championship, and secondly, get the other 69 required to establish a new single season scoring mark.



Squads:



HURRICANES (from) ­– Kieran Powell (captain), Sheno Berridge, Shane Burton, Rahkeem Cornwall, Keacy Carty, Jahmar Hamilton, Chaim Holder, Montcin Hodge, Jeremiah Louis, Mervyn Matthew, Ross Powell, Devon Thomas, Gavin Tonge

IN–Cornwall, Tonge, R. Powell, OUT– Rashidi Boucher, Jason Campbell, Akeem Saunders



VOLCANOES (from) – Tyrone Theophile (captain), Miles Bascombe, Roland Cato, Larry Edward, Kirk Edwards, Kavem Hodge, Delorn Johnson, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Shane Shillingford, Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Josh Thomas

Unchanged

