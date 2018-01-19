PCL: Round 10, Day 1

Jaguars vs Red Force

TITLE-holders Guyana Jaguars have taken total control at the end of day one of their final round of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional four-day first-class championship against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force when play ended yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

The Jaguars were 116-1 in reply to the Red Force inadequate total of 135, trailing by 19 runs with Tagenarine Chanderpaul on 34 and Test batsman Shimron Hetmyer on four. Chandrapaul Hemraj made a fabulous 72 off 111 balls.

The visitors won the toss and batted, but their decision backfired as they collapsed to a combination of good bowling and some injudicious shot-making inside 45 overs.

Skipper Denesh Ramdin top-scored with an even 50, Yannic Cariah hit 26 and Jeremy Solozano 21, but the remaining twin-island Republic batsmen never came to grips with the hosts’ bowling attack and lost wickets regularly.

Pride vs Scorpions



Captain Shamarh Brooks scored a classy century for Barbados Pride against Jamaica Scorpions on the opening day of the final round of the Digicel 4 Day Professional Cricket League at Kensington Oval today.

In a battle between the second-placed Pride and third-placed Scorpions, the home team ended the day on 261 for four, with Brooks 104 not out and Jonathan Carter undefeated on 36.

Barbados Pride captain Shamarh Brooks scored a classy ton to put his side in command against the Scorpions.

Brooks compiled his century in 264 minutes from 194 balls including 14 elegant fours. The right-handed batsman was at his stylish best playing several sweetly timed shots on both sides of the wicket, among them was an elegant punch between the mid-wicket and mid-on fielders off fast bowler Derval Green, and they all stood like sentries as the ball sped to the boundary.

