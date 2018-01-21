PCL , Round 10 Day 3

Jaguars vs Red Force

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Jason Mohammed was in sight of his seventh first class hundred but the effort appeared unlikely to save Trinidad and Tobago Red Force from a heavy defeat and their fourth straight, in the Regional Four-Day Championship yesterday.

Trailing by a massive 405 runs on first innings, Red Force ended day three of their final round contest against Guyana Jaguars on 282 for eight – still a further 123 runs adrift of avoiding an innings defeat at the National Stadium.

Mohammed was unbeaten on 92, an innings that has so far required 185 deliveries, 2-1/2 hours and included 14 boundaries.

Pride vs Scorpions

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Chadwick Walton stroked his 20th first class half-century to steady Jamaica Scorpions but opener Shayne Moseley gathered his second of the match, as Barbados Pride tightened their grip during their final-round encounter in the Regional Four-Day Championship here yesterday.

Resuming the third day at Kensington Oval on 93 for three, Scorpions rallied to 247 all out in their first innings, with the right-handed Walton top-scoring with 72.

West Indies limited-overs all-rounder Rovman Powell struck a quick-fire 43, while captain Nikita Miller chipped in with 27.

