PCL: Final Round, Day 4.

Pride vs Scorpions

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Fast bowler Keon Harding's maiden five-wicket haul ripped apart Jamaica Scorpions, as they crashed to a crushing 216-run defeat to Barbados Pride here yesterday.

Resuming the last day of the final-round contest and needing a Herculean effort to avoid defeat, Scorpions found no such resolve after being set 350 for victory and tumbled to 128 all out — about three-quarters of an hour into the final session at Kensington Oval.

Left-handed opener John Campbell top-scored with 28, Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood got 21 and West Indies limited overs all-rounder, Rovman Powell, 20, as the Scorpions' batting struggled for the second time in the match.

Jaguars vs Red Force

Guyana Jaguars ended the season as the only unbeaten team to join Barbados (1977-1980) and Jamaica (2008-2012) as the only teams to win the Regional First-Class tournament for four consecutive seasons when they beat T&T’s Red Force by an innings and 81 runs on the final day of this year’s CWI Regional Four-Day competition at Providence yesterday.

Scores: Red Force 135 & 324, Jaguars 540-9 declared.

The last time the two teams met in this tournament in Trinidad, the Jaguars roared to an innings and 217-run win.

Set 405 to avoid an innings defeat, the Red Force resumed on 282-8 with Jason Mohamed on 85 and in glorious sunshine a handful of die-hard supporters, including the families of some of the players, saw Mohammed cover-drive left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul to post his seventh hundred at this level with his sixteenth boundary.

Volcanoes vs Hurricanes

A 323-run stand, the highest of the season, between Windward Islands' Tyrone Theophile and Devon Smith for the second wicket steered their match against Leeward Islands to a draw in Basseterre. Devon Smith, the leading run-scorer of the tournament so far with 1095 runs in 10 matches, racked up his sixth century this season.

