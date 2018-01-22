Official Points Standing for 2018 PCL Tournament

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Following are the Official Points Standings after the final round of matches which ended on Sunday in the 2017-18 Digicel 4-Day Championship.



Abbreviations: PTS-total points, M-matches, W-won, L-lost, I-incomplete match, T-tied, A-abandoned match, DP-Abandoned match due to dangerous pitch, MR-match referee awarding match, BAT-batting points, BOWL-bowling points, PB-pace bowling points.

FRANCHISES PTS M W L I T A DP MR BAT BOWL PB 1. Guyana Jaguars 166.8 10 7 0 2 1 0 0 0 22 28 20.8 2. Barbados Pride 114.4 10 3 2 5 0 0 0 0 21 29 13.4 3. Leewards Hurricanes 94.8 10 2 4 4 0 0 0 0 11 29 18.8 4. Jamaica Scorpions 93.6 10 3 4 3 0 0 0 0 15 25 8.6 5. Windwards Volcanoes 85.6 10 2 4 3 1 0 0 0 8 23 15.6 6. T&T Red Force 82.4 10 2 5 3 0 0 0 0 18 21 10.4

