Main

feeds RSS Atom

Official Points Standing for 2018 PCL Tournament

Mon, Jan 22, '18

 

PCL

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Following are the Official Points Standings after the final round of matches which ended on Sunday in the 2017-18 Digicel 4-Day Championship.

Abbreviations: PTS-total points, M-matches, W-won, L-lost, I-incomplete match, T-tied, A-abandoned match, DP-Abandoned match due to dangerous pitch, MR-match referee awarding match, BAT-batting points, BOWL-bowling points, PB-pace bowling points.

 

FRANCHISES

PTS

M

W

L

I

T

A

DP

MR

BAT

BOWL

PB

1. Guyana Jaguars

166.8

10

7

0

2

1

0

0

0

22

28

20.8

2. Barbados Pride

114.4

10

3

2

5

0

0

0

0

21

29

13.4

3. Leewards Hurricanes

94.8

10

2

4

4

0

0

0

0

11

29

18.8

4. Jamaica Scorpions

93.6

10

3

4

3

0

0

0

0

15

25

8.6

5. Windwards Volcanoes

85.6

10

2

4

3

1

0

0

0

8

23

15.6

6. T&T Red Force

82.4

10

2

5

3

0

0

0

0

18

21

10.4

 

comments 15 comments