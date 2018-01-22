Official Points Standing for 2018 PCL Tournament
Mon, Jan 22, '18
ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Following are the Official Points Standings after the final round of matches which ended on Sunday in the 2017-18 Digicel 4-Day Championship.
Abbreviations: PTS-total points, M-matches, W-won, L-lost, I-incomplete match, T-tied, A-abandoned match, DP-Abandoned match due to dangerous pitch, MR-match referee awarding match, BAT-batting points, BOWL-bowling points, PB-pace bowling points.
|
FRANCHISES
|
PTS
|
M
|
W
|
L
|
I
|
T
|
A
|
DP
|
MR
|
BAT
|
BOWL
|
PB
|
1. Guyana Jaguars
|
166.8
|
10
|
7
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
22
|
28
|
20.8
|
2. Barbados Pride
|
114.4
|
10
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
21
|
29
|
13.4
|
3. Leewards Hurricanes
|
94.8
|
10
|
2
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
11
|
29
|
18.8
|
4. Jamaica Scorpions
|
93.6
|
10
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
15
|
25
|
8.6
|
5. Windwards Volcanoes
|
85.6
|
10
|
2
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
23
|
15.6
|
6. T&T Red Force
|
82.4
|
10
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18
|
21
|
10.4