Record-breaking Smith, steady Permaul are top #D4Day performers
Tue, Jan 23, '18
Left-handers Devon Smith of Windward Islands Volcanoes and Veerasammy Permaul of Guyana Jaguars were the top individual performers in the 2017-18 Digicel 4-Day Championship which ended on Sunday.
Smith gathered 1,095 runs at an average of 84.23 to cover himself in personal glory. He became the fourth batsman to score more than 1,000 runs in a single WINDIES first-class season and establish a new record for the most runs in a single WINDIES first-class season.
It was a remarkable achievement for the veteran left-handed opener, considering he reached the mark in just 10 matches. He earns the Viv Richards Award and a US $1,500 cheque.
Permaul collected exactly 50 wickets at 18.90 apiece. It is the second time that the left-arm spinner has finished with the most wickets in a season. He earns the Courtney Walsh Award and a US $1,500 prize.
Jaguars’ Anthony Bramble effected 45 dismissals, comprising 42 catches and three stumpings, and was the leading wicketkeeper this season and takes the Deryck Murray Award and a US $1,500 cheque, the same amount that has been secured by Jonathan Carter along with the Clive Lloyd Award for holding 17 catches in the field.
Two other individual awards, chosen by the selection panel of Cricket West Indies, have been announced.
John Campbell of Jamaica Scorpions has earned the Malcolm Marshall Award and a US $1,500 payday for being the top all-rounder, having accumulated 603 runs at an average of 43.07 and collected 19 wickets at 24.52 apiece.
Shermon Lewis of Windward Islands Volcanoes has won the Andy Roberts Award and a US $1,000 cheque for being the most promising fast bowler. He collected 30 wickets at 21.70 apiece in his first full season of the #D4Day.
Champions Guyana Jaguars also pocketed US $36,000, comprising US $15,000 for winning the Championship and US $21,000 for winning seven matches.
For winning each match, the teams gained US $3,000. As a result, Barbados Pride and Jamaica Scorpions earned US $9,000, and Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Windward Islands Volcanoes and Trinidad & Tobago Red Force pocketed US $6,000.
TOP PERFORMERS
Following is the list of the most prolific batsmen and most successful bowlers in the 2017-18 Digicel 4-Day Championship after the ninth round of matches.
Batting tabulated under: M-matches, I-innings, NO-not outs, R-runs, HS-highest scores, AVG-average, 100-hundreds, 50-half-centuries
Bowling tabulated under: M-matches, O-overs, R-runs, W-wickets, BB-best bowling, AVG-average, 10w-10 wickets or more in a match, 5w-five wickets or more in an innings
|
BATSMEN
|
M
|
I
|
NO
|
R
|
HS
|
AVG
|
100
|
50
|
1. Devon Smith (Volcanoes)
|
10
|
18
|
5
|
1,095
|
185*
|
84.23
|
6
|
1
|
2. Denesh Ramdin (Red Force)
|
10
|
18
|
5
|
799
|
132*
|
61.46
|
3
|
4
|
3. Shayne Moseley (Pride)
|
10
|
19
|
2
|
643
|
117
|
37.82
|
2
|
4
|
4. Shamarh Brooks (Pride)
|
8
|
14
|
1
|
632
|
166
|
48.61
|
1
|
3
|
5. Chanderpaul Hemraj (Jaguars)
|
10
|
18
|
1
|
623
|
90
|
36.64
|
0
|
5
|
6. Devon Thomas (Hurricanes)
|
10
|
17
|
0
|
616
|
172
|
36.23
|
2
|
2
|
7. Anthony Bramble (Jaguars)
|
10
|
15
|
2
|
613
|
196*
|
47.15
|
1
|
4
|
8. John Campbell (Scorpions)
|
8
|
15
|
1
|
603
|
156
|
43.07
|
1
|
4
|
9. Vishaul Singh (Jaguars)
|
8
|
14
|
3
|
539
|
119
|
49.00
|
2
|
2
|
10. Kavem Hodge (Volcanoes)
|
7
|
11
|
1
|
535
|
128
|
53.50
|
1
|
2
|
BOWLERS
|
M
|
O
|
R
|
W
|
BB
|
AVG
|
5w
|
10w
|
1. Veerasammy Permaul (Jaguars)
|
10
|
414.1
|
945
|
50
|
6-29
|
18.90
|
4
|
1
|
2. Imran Khan (Red Force)
|
10
|
424.1
|
1,226
|
48
|
6-59
|
25.54
|
3
|
1
|
3. Keemo Paul (Jaguars)
|
10
|
263.2
|
785
|
42
|
5-59
|
18.69
|
1
|
0
|
4. Jeremiah Louis (Hurricanes)
|
10
|
296.2
|
938
|
40
|
6-69
|
23.45
|
1
|
0
|
5. Shane Shillingford (Volcanoes)
|
9
|
392.1
|
951
|
38
|
7-94
|
25.02
|
3
|
0
|
6. Nikita Miller (Scorpions)
|
5
|
243.5
|
504
|
36
|
8-54
|
14.00
|
4
|
2
|
7. Jomel Warrican (Pride)
|
10
|
308
|
812
|
36
|
6-70
|
22.55
|
2
|
0
|
8. Shermon Lewis (Volcanoes)
|
10
|
216.5
|
651
|
30
|
5-64
|
21.70
|
1
|
0
|
9. Damion Jacobs (Scorpions)
|
7
|
278.2
|
685
|
28
|
7-74
|
24.46
|
2
|
1
|
10. Derval Green (Scorpions)
|
10
|
243
|
697
|
27
|
4-45
|
25.81
|
0
|
0
RESULTS OF MATCHES
Round 1 – October 26 to 29
Jaguars beat Scorpions by 263 runs – Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
Pride drew with Red Force – Kensington Oval, Barbados
Volcanoes drew with Hurricanes – National Cricket Stadium, Grenada
Round 2 – November 1, 2, 4, 5
Pride lost to Hurricanes by an innings and 4 runs – Kensington Oval
Round 2 – November 2 to 5
Red Force drew with Scorpions – Brian Lara Cricket Ground, Trinidad
Volcanoes lost to Jaguars by 7 wickets – Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St. Lucia
Round 3 – November 9 to 12
Hurricanes drew with Jaguars – Warner Park, St. Kitts
Red Force beat Volcanoes by 10 wickets – Queen’s Park Oval
Scorpions drew with Pride – Sabina Park, Jamaica
Round 4 – November 16 to 19
Hurricanes lost to Scorpions by 157 runs – Warner Park
Volcanoes lost to Pride by 135 runs – Arnos Vale Sports Complex, St. Vincent
Red Force lost to Jaguars by an innings and 217 runs – Brian Lara Cricket Ground
Round 5 – November 30 to December 3
Jaguars beat Pride by 8 wickets – Guyana National Stadium
Scorpions beat Volcanoes by 10 wickets – Sabina Park
Hurricanes lost to Red Force by an innings and 16 runs – Warner Park
Round 6 – December 7 to 10
Jaguars tied with Volcanoes – Guyana National Stadium
Hurricanes drew with Pride – Warner Park
Scorpions drew with Red Force – Sabina Park
Round 7 – December 14 to 17
Red Force lost to Pride by 207 runs – Brian Lara Cricket Ground
Jaguars beat Hurricanes by 10 wickets – Guyana National Stadium
Volcanoes beat Scorpions by 119 runs – Daren Sammy Cricket Ground
Round 8 – January 4 to 7
Red Force lost to Hurricanes by 1 wicket – Queen’s Park Oval
Pride drew with Volcanoes – Kensington Oval
Scorpions lost to Jaguars by 2 wickets – Sabina Park
Round 9 – January 11 to 14
Pride drew with Jaguars – Kensington Oval
Volcanoes beat Red Force by an innings and 38 runs – National Cricket Stadium, Grenada
Scorpions beat Hurricanes by 57 runs – Sabina Park
Round 10 – January 18 to 21
Jaguars beat Red Force by an innings and 81 runs – Guyana National Stadium
Pride beat Scorpions by 216 runs – Kensington Oval
Hurricanes drew with Volcanoes – Warner Park
NOTES
● Visit the CWI website, www.cricketwestindies.org, for tournament information
● On Twitter: @windiesregional
● Digicel 4-Day Tournament hashtag: #D4Day