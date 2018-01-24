Gayle, Russell, Narine return to add star quality to Super50

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Superstar opener Chris Gayle will return to domestic limited-overs action for the first time in seven years when he headlines the Regional Super50 starting next Tuesday.

The 38-year-old has been included in the Jamaica Scorpions squad for the January 30 to February 24 tournament, bringing added flavour to a campaign which has lacked star quality in recent years.

Gayle is the Caribbean's premier one-day batsman with over 9,000 runs in 275 One-Day Internationals (ODI), and nearly 12,000 in A List cricket.

However, his last appearance in a domestic 50-overs tournament was back in 2011 when Jamaica beat Trinidad and Tobago in the final at the Guyana National Stadium.

The left-hander will be joined by explosive all-rounder Andre Russell, who returns to action after serving a one-year anti-doping whereabouts ban, which also kept him out of international cricket.

Russell has missed the last three years of the tournament and, like Gayle, will bring an added quality to the Scorpions, who were last year's losing finalists.

Champion off-spinner Sunil Narine will also suit up for this year's competiton after being named in the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments