Najam Sethi backtracks on five-year agreement with West Indies

we found out that matches here are loss-making and they (West Indies) thought it would be a profit-making.

Two months after the announcement of a five-year plan that involved West Indies touring Pakistan every year until 2022, PCB chairman Najam Sethi has walked back on that claim, saying it was a cost-ineffective option. In November last year, Sethi had stated that the PCB and Cricket West Indies (CWI) agreed to play a series of Twenty20 matches annually over the next five years that involved matches in Pakistan as well as the USA.Sethi insisted that West Indies' upcoming tour to Pakistan in March was "on so far". That three-match T20I series is scheduled to be played in the last week of March. The games were originally meant to be played in November last year, but logistical challenges, as well as heavy smog that swept across large parts of the country in the first half of November, forced the tour's postponement. Both CWI and the West Indies Players Association (WIPA) had given their approval for the tour providing the security situation in Pakistan remained satisfactory. Pakistan hosted a World XI side for a three-match T20I series last September, followed by the third match of a T20I series against Sri Lanka in October.

