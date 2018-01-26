Win Flights to USA with JetBlue during Super50 Cricket Festival

St John’s, ANTIGUA – Super50 Fans have the chance to catch a six and win a round-trip travel certificate to any of JetBlue’s US destinations when they come to any of the 2018 Super50 Cup day/night games in Antigua or Barbados.



This is part of the Super50 Cricket Festival programme created by Cricket West Indies to bringing more music, colour, food and fun to increase fan entertainment and involvement at this year’s Super50 Cup. Any fan catching a clean six within the designated JetBlue zone at the day/night games at Coolidge Cricket Ground (Antigua) or the Kensington Oval (Barbados) will automatically win a pair ofJetBlue travel certificates to destinations such as New York City, Boston and Fort Lauderdale, just so long as they’re wearing a blue item of clothing.



Commercial Director, Dominic Warne is pleased to announce JetBlue as an associate sponsor for the Super50 Cup. “The #CatchJetBlue promotion gives a new dimension and plenty of excitement for fans at this year’s Super50 Cup and Cricket Festival. JetBlue has been supporters of the WINDIES for a number of years, and we’re delighted that they have embraced our vision to evolve the Super50 Cup into a fan’s cricket festival. We can’t wait to see hundreds of fans in the JetBlue zone, wearing blue and hopefully catching some sixes to win, and not drop, a pair of JetBlue travel certificates.”







The Super50 Cricket Festival



Warne noted, “among the activities we’ve added for our fans are a delightful and delectable arrangement of entertainment activities with a range of Caribbean dishes in our Festival village to include jerk, curry, barbecue and so much more.”



During finals week, the Super50 Cricket Festival entertainment package will include pan (Monday, February 19); Spoken Word and Live Bands (Tuesday, February 20) and a DJ extravaganza (Friday, February 23).



Fans can make great savings on Super50 tickets with a range of early bird tickets and even a 23 match Season Pass for Zone B and finals matches in Antigua.



Fans can save BIG with early bird tickets and can even purchase a 23-match season pass in Antigua for just EC$160. These early bird prices are available up until 29th January, prior to the first games in Barbados and Antigua scheduled on the 30th and 31st January respectively. Ticket prices start from as low as US$5 per match in both countries.

For Zone A matches in Barbados, tickets are available at the office of the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and at Kensington Oval. Tickets start at $10 Barbadian.



For Zone B matches in Antigua, tickets are available at the box-office and online with the TickeTing App prior to January 31.



Patrons can save EC$10 per ticket if they capture the early-bird specials giving them access to 2 matches per day. The most avid cricket fans can see all 23 games in Antigua for just EC$160, an early bird saving of EC$100 on the full slate of matches



Commercial Director, Dominic Warne adds “the tournament is for everyone and this year we’re thrilled to add so much food, fun and colour with the Super50 Cricket Festival. We want to encourage as many fans as possible to come and enjoy everything we have in store from the #CatchJetBlue promotion to the cricket and the big festival after party.”

