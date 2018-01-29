Bravo fires back at Dave Cameron

Following threatening comments from Dave Cameron, president of Cricket West Indies (CWI) on TVJ on Thursday that T&T’s Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard, together with Jamaican all-rounder Andre Russell, may never play for the regional side again, former one-day captain Dwayne Brave has responded. Yesterday, on I95.5FM, Dwayne Bravo, the elder brother of Darren Bravo, speaking with sports commentator Andre Errol Baptiste stated clearly, “I still want to play for the West Indies and never said otherwise. Once I am fit, that has not changed.”

Bravo, who was axed from the captaincy of the West Indies one-day team, despite having a 48 per cent winning record as compared to Darren Sammy, 36 per cent, Chris Gayle, 33 per cent and Jason Holder, 25 per cent says, “West Indies cricket was going in a certain direction, when I took over the captaincy, we changed the formation of the squad getting more specialist in the positions. Now we have not won a one-day series since I have been removed. It hurts, it really hurts.”

