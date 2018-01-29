Sri Lanka beat Windies U-19s to win Plate final

LINCOLN, New Zealand, (CMC) – Left-hander Alick Athanaze struck his second hundred of the ICC Youth World Cup to set West Indies Under-19s up nicely but Sri Lanka Under-19s survived a late order wobble to snatch a nerve-jangling three-wicket win, in the Plate final here Sunday.

Sent in at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, the Windies side tallied 254 for five off their 50 overs with the enterprising Athanaze stroking a run-a-ball, unbeaten 110.

Brad Barnes got 37 not out, Bhaskar Yadram scored 31 while Keagan Simmons chipped in with 24.

Left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama (2-33) and fast bowler Nipun Malinga (2-63) finished with a couple of wickets each.

In reply, Hasitha Boyagoda struck 116 and Dhananjaya Lakshan, 98, in an outstanding opening partnership of 218 which put Sri Lanka on course for an easy win.

