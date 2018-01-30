Estwick axed ahead of Zimbabwe qualifiers

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Well-regarded West Indies bowling coach, Roddy Estwick, has been sacked for the upcoming ICC World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

The 56-year-old, who joined the Caribbean side’s coaching staff 20 months ago, will be replaced by a coach from outside the region.

CWI president Dave Cameron confirmed the move but declined to name Estwick’s replacement citing “protocol”.

“We are bringing in a different bowling coach and we will also solidify the batting,” Cameron told TVJ Sports , while hinting at other changes in the management setup.

“I’m not sure I’m at liberty to disclose the name of the coach, but he’s not from the region. Again, we want to bolster our bowling. I believe that if we have good bowlers, then whatever we get to make our batting will take care of that.”

