Super50 bowls off

Defending champions Barbados Pride are confident of regaining their title ahead of the CWI Regional Super50 Tournament scheduled to bowl off tomorrow.

The Pride will clash with perennial archrivals Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at Kensington Oval in a day and night encounter to raise the curtain on this year’s competition.

It will be the feature game in a Group A doubleheader that will also see Windward Islands Volcanoes and Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners battle at 3Ws Oval in a 9 a.m. encounter.

“Victory tomorrow is important. That will be the main goal, the boys are just really confident, they are feeling quite comfortable and pretty happy. They would have liked to win the regional four-day competition but we all know the reason why, we were hampered often with rain and we had no control over that. We got past that and are looking towards the Super50,” head coach Emmerson Trotman said during a pre-match interview with Barbados TODAY

