Evin Lewis: I choose Windies



PowerGen batsman Evin Lewis says that his dream was always to play for the Windies and as a result he has decided to choose Windies before franchise cricket.

The powerful left-hander who has become hot property in the world of T20 cricket, will be missing the Pakistan Super League, to play for the West Indies at the ICC World Cup qualifiers which begins in March. He gave up an opportunity to play in the PSL because he wanted to play for his country.

Speaking to Guardian Media yesterday he said, "Not sure how T20 cricket leagues and Windies cricket will clash in the future but my dream was to play for the Windies and I am happy to be in the team.

"I was offered a contract to play in the PSL and I turned it down because I wanted to play for the West Indies. I am looking forward to working hard and doing well for the team."

