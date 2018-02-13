Windies Women's Squad for New Zealand Tour

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Selection panel of Cricket West Indies today announced the Windies women’s squad for the upcoming tour to New Zealand from March 4 to 25.



The Windies will play three One-Day Internationals and five Twenty20 Internationals during the tour. This series will be a key part of the team’s preparations for the ICC Women’s World T20 tournament from November 9 to 24.



The World T20 will be the biggest event on the calendar this year for women’s cricketers around the world and matches will be played in Guyana, St Lucia and Antigua. Windies are the defending champions, having won the last tournament in India in 2016.



Stafanie Taylor, one of the game’s leading allrounders will again lead the team on the upcoming tour, while Anisa Mohammed, the experienced off-spinner, is the vice captain.



The players will have a preparation camp in Barbados before travelling to New Zealand. During this period, they will have fitness and training sessions. They will arrive in New Zealand on February 22 where they will have another camp before the official start of the series.



SQUAD

Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Anisa Mohammed (Vice Captain), Merissa Aguilleira

Britney Cooper, Reniece Boyce, Shamilia Connell

Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Kycia Knight

Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation

Akeira Peters, Tremayne Smart

