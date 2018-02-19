Warrican Tames England Lions On Day 1

A career-best performance from left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican has put Windies A in a good position against England Lions heading into today's second day of their second unofficial Test at Sabina Park.

Warrican, who was the Man of the Match in the opening Test in Trelawny last week, claimed eight for 34 off 20 overs, as England Lions, asked to take first strike, were dismissed for 145 in their first innings.

Windies, in response, on the back of 59 from captain Kieron Pollard and 47 from John Campbell, closed on 159 for four.

Showing outstanding control, and getting the ball to bounce and turn, Warrican, who has four Tests to his name, wreaked havoc on the Englishmen, who, after losing the first Test, had started their innings promisingly.

Led by Test players Keaton Jennings and Haseed Hameed, the Lions posted 56 runs before losing their first wicket, with Warrican, who was the fifth and final bowler introduced, making the breakthrough.

