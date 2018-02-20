Hamilton, Reifer propel Windies 'A' to big lead

Jahmar Hamilton made a battling century and Raymon Reifer fell just five runs short of three figures as West Indies “A” batted themselves into an almost impregnable position in the second unofficial four-day “Test” against touring England Lions at Sabina Park.

At close of play on yesterday's second day, the Lions were 34 without loss in their second innings, and still trail by a whopping 243 runs.

Before that the West Indies “A” piled up a first-innings score of 422 in response to the Lions' mediocre 145.

Scores: England Lions 145 (57 overs) & 34-0 (18 overs); West Indies “A” 422 (110.4 overs).

The 27-year-old Hamilton struck an even 100 from 186 balls for his sixth first-class hundred. The left-handed Reifer, 26, was dismissed on 95 from 179 deliveries to miss out on his second century at this level. The two added 102 runs for the sixth wicket.

