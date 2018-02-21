Warrican, Cornwall combine to hand Windies 'A' victory

West Indies “A” walloped touring England Lions by an innings and 17 runs at Sabina Park with a day to spare to take an unbeatable two-nil lead in the three-match “Test” series between the teams.

Entering yesterday's third day on 34 without loss and needing 243 more runs to make West Indies “A” bat again, England Lions were bowled out for 260 in their second innings.

Scores: England Lions 145 (57 overs) & 260 (100.2 overs); West Indies “A” 422 (110.4 overs).

All-rounders Liam Livingstone and Paul Coughlin provided main resistance for the Lions with 48 and 47, respectively, on a pitch that, though offering grip and turn on the first day, was docile on the second and third days.

The West Indies “A” left-arm finger spinner Jomel Warrican walked away with his second-straight man of the match award. The 25-year-old's four wickets in the second innings gave him overall figures of 12-103.

Burly off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, notwithstanding his no-ball problem, was arguably the home team's best bowler on the day with 4-88. Cornwall, 25, ended with six wickets in the match.

0 comments