Windies A crush Lions by 212 runs for series sweep

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (CMC) — Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican snatched a third career 10-wicket haul as West Indies A crushed England Lions by 212 runs in the final four-day “Test” to pull off a highly anticipated series whitewash here yesterday.

The hosts needed just around 90 minutes to complete victory, after Lions, resuming from their overnight 132 for six in pursuit of an improbable 408 for victory in the day/night affair at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, folded meekly for 195 in their second innings.

Warrican again was the star of the show, claiming two of the four wickets to fall to end with five for 55 and match figures of 11 for 88.

For the 25-year-old, it was his fourth five-wicket haul of the three-match series, leaving him with a remarkable 31 wickets for the tour. He passed 200 first-class wickets in the match and now has 204.

The 20-year-old Keemo Paul (2-25) and off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall (2-49) both ended the innings with two wickets apiece.

