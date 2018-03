Windies "A" Squad for One-Day series against England Lions

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies announced on Friday a 13-member WINDIES “A” squad for three One-day matches against England Lions on March 6, 9 and 11 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground here.



SQUAD

Kieran Powell (Captain)

Jahmar Hamilton (Vice Captain)

Jermaine Blackwood

Roston Chase

Rahkeem Cornwall

Chandrapaul Hemraj

Kavem Hodge

Andre McCarthy

Keemo Paul

Raymon Reifer

Romario Shepherd

Odean Smith

Jomel Warrican

2 comments