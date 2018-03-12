Windies to play in Karachi instead of Lahore

CMC – WEST Indies will play all three of next month’s Twenty20 Internationals in Karachi instead of Lahore, a move designed to put the cosmopolitan southeastern city “back on the cricket map”.

The Caribbean side had been expected to play the historic series in Lahore, home to the Gaddafi Stadium which hosted the third T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka last October.

But Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi said Sunday he had successfully negotiated with Cricket West Indies to have the series hosted in Karachi, the country’s financial centre and most populous city.

“I have been working day and night to conclude an agreement with West Indies which I have just finalised an hour ago,” Sethi said.

“Good news is that West Indies will play three games but these matches will be played in Karachi.

“They will not play in Lahore but in Karachi. That is how we intend to put Karachi back on the cricket map once again.”

West Indies, the reigning T20 World champions, are scheduled to clash with Pakistan on April, 1, 2 and 4.

