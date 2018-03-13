Lewis, Samuels guide Windies clean sweep

HARARE, Zimbabwe – Both Evin Lewis and Marlon Samuels found form in time for the all-important Super Sixes, stroking half-centuries as West Indies beat the Netherlands by 54 runs under Duckworth/Lewis to end the preliminaries of the ICC World Cup qualifiers unbeaten yesterday.

Short of runs for the tournament, Lewis top-scored with 84 and Samuels, an unbeaten, 73, as West Indies piled up 309 for six in a contest reduced to 48 overs per side at Harare Sports Club.

Rovman Powell followed up his maiden hundred against Ireland with a cameo 52 while veteran opener Chris Gayle struck 46.

Faced with a mountain of a run chase, Ryan ten Doeschate lashed 67 and Wesley Barresi, 64, but Netherlands found themselves on 167 for six and short of the required par score, when the rains arrived in the 29th over.

West Indies will now carry four points into the Super Sixes stage where they face a tricky clash with Afghanistan in their opening fixture on Thursday at Harare Sports Club.

