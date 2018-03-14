NZ hold on for narrow win

Spinner Leigh Kasperek's three-wicket haul - including the late scalps of Kyshona Knight and Kycia Knight in the space of three balls in the 19th over - proved vital as New Zealand prevailed over West Indies by eight runs in the first game of the five-match women's T20I series. Kasperek had earlier also accounted for top-scorer Hayley Matthews, out stumped after teeing off for 53 off 31. Kasperek's wickets ensured captain Stafanie Taylor was neutralised, left stranded on 51.

Taylor built on the platform that was set by Matthews, who dominated an opening stand of 42 with Merissa Aguilleira, to which the latter contributed just 5. However, Matthews' dismissal triggered a slide, as 60 for 1 became 97 for 4, until Kyshona partnered Taylor for a 56-run stand that took West Indies closer. With 22 required off two overs, Taylor struck Kasperek for six at the start of the 19th. But the bowler recovered to concede just three runs off the remaining five deliveries while picking up two wickets. Akeira Peters used up four deliveries in the final over, by Sophie Devine, before Taylor got strike; by then the equation of 10 off 2 proved too tough even for the well-set batsman.

ESPNcricinfo has the report

0 comments