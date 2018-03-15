Windies women lose four straight

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand – Teenaged opener Hayley Matthews and captain Stafanie Taylor stroked half-centuries but West Indies Women lost momentum late in their run chase and slipped to an eight-run defeat in the opening Twenty20 International yesterday.

In pursuit of a competitive 168 at Bay Oval, Windies Women came up short at 159 for six off their 20 overs, despite an attacking 53 from Matthews and an unbeaten 51 from Taylor.

The Caribbean started the final over requiring 13 runs for victory but experienced seamer Sophie Devine, who ended with two for 27, kept Akeira Peters scoreless from the first three deliveries before conceding just fours runs from the over.

Trinidad Guardian

