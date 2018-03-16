Narine reported for suspect action in PSL

Sunil Narine, who represents the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League, has been reported on Thursday (March 15) for a suspected illegal bowling action during last night's clash between his side and Quetta Gladiators in Sharjah.

Since he is on the warning list as of now, he can be picked in the side and bowl in the tournament. The PSL adheres to the ICC's regulations with respect to illegal bowling action, which states that if a player is reported while on the warning list, he will be suspended from bowling in the tournament thereafter, but can be picked in the side.

0 comments