Holder milestone Bittersweet

CMC – WEST Indies skipper Jason Holder reached a personal milestone on Thursday when he became the fifth West Indies player to score 1 000 runs and take 100 wickets in One-Day Internationals.

The 26-year-old joined the legendary Sir Vivian Richards, Carl Hooper, Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo on the list of those to achieve the feat, after claiming a three-wicket haul in the defeat to Afghanistan.

Holder described the achievement as “bittersweet” especially with it coming during the Caribbean side’s first defeat of the ongoing ICC World Cup qualifiers in their opening match of the Super Sixes.

“I feel pretty good with my personal form. I’m trying to lead from the front,” Holder said.

