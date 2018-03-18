Windies great Ambrose, Reon King among 25 coaches Level 3-certified

WEST Indian fast bowler Sir Curtly Ambrose as well as former Test players Reon King, Pedro Collins, Stuart Williams and Ryan Hinds are among 25 regional cricket coaches who achieved Level 3 certification through a collaborative effort between Cricket West Indies and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The eight-day tutored course focused on preparing coaches to work with elite players and teams and is expected to further advance the continued efforts of Cricket West Indies (CWI) to strengthen coaching and ultimately improve the quality of regional squads and players.

“The Level 3 course is an important part of the current CWI coaching pathway which starts from the foundation course and incorporates Levels 1 and 2 and now includes Level 3,” said CWI Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams.

“We are keen on ensuring all our franchises have the benefit of coaches prepared at the elite level.

