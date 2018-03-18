Table-toppers Zimbabwe run into Windies in high-stakes clash

On six occasions in the past, starting all the way back in 1983 and stopping over in 1992, 1996, 2007 and 2015, these two teams have faced off in the ICC Cricket World Cup itself. For the 2019 edition, though, they have had to go through the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018, and done well to stay in contention for those two prized slots.

As things stand, with all teams having played the same number of games, Zimbabwe are No.1 on the Super Sixes table with five points, the same as Scotland, while Windies are at No.3 with four points after the reversal against Afghanistan.

The game between Zimbabwe, the hosts, and Windies, the two-time world champions, therefore becomes a big one, perhaps the biggest of the competition so far simply because they have the most international experienced among the 10 participating teams, Windies much more than Zimbabwe. And when they go out at Harare Sports Club on Monday 19 March, there will be two teams that feel they have a right to be in the United Kingdom in the summer of 2019.

