Windies keep qualification hopes alive with narrow win

Brendan Taylor's spectacular century went in vain as three half-centuries from Windies' top four helped them pip the hosts by four wickets in their Super Sixes tie of the Word Cup Qualifier at the Harare Sports Club in a close contest, much to the dismay of the locals who turned up in numbers on Monday(March 19). Windies pulled off their highest successful run-chase in this tournament, now leaving their fate of qualification for the 2019 World Cup in England in their own hands with one game to play, but depriving Zimbabwe of the chance of sealing their spot today in what turned out to be a sensational win.

Windies now climb to the top spot with six points, while Zimbabwe are second with five; both teams now need to win their last games of the stage against Scotland and UAE respectively, to seal their progress, irrespective of the other results.

