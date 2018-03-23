Gayle prepares to say goodbye

HARARE, ZIMBABWE—Talismanic West Indies opener Chris Gayle says he is thrilled to be playing in next year’s World Cup in England, and says he will be focussing on his fitness in the interim as he prepares for what will be his final global 50-overs tournament.

The left-hander was part of the Caribbean side which defeated Scotland on Wednesday in their final Super Six match of the ongoing ICC World Cup qualifiers, to clinch one of the two available World Cup spots.

Defending a paltry 198, West Indies had reduced the Scots to 125 for five in the 36th over when a thunderstorm forced the abandonment of the contest.

Scotland were five runs short of the Duckworth-Lewis- Stern par score.

“I am so happy to have qualified for another World Cup. I just have to stay fit now and we have a young team, but it will be my last World Cup that is for sure, so I am looking forward to it,” an elated Gayle said afterwards.

He added: “I need a couple [of ] months to get properly fit and especially I love playing in England and Wales. Lots of the Windies fans over the world are sad that we are in this position, where we have to play the qualifiers.

“But, cricket is like life, you have ups and downs, and nothing is guaranteed in life.”

