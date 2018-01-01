Babar Azam, Talat lend hosts comprehensive series win

Things only went from bad to worse for the Windies on Monday (April 2) as they slipped to their second consecutive defeat in the three-match T20I series, thus losing the series with a game still to go. The tourists' bowling fell flat once again as Babar Azam and Hussain Talat ripped them apart with a defining 119-run stand for the second wicket, paving way for a 200-plus total again. It was quite evident at the halfway stage that a side that was rolled over for 60 only 24 hours back would need a mind-boggling show to get anywhere close. However, there was none of it as Pakistan won the game comfortably by 82 runs.

cricbuzz has the report

