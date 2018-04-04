WIPA boss hails Caribbean sides role in Pakistan resurgence

KARACHI, Pakistan (CMC) – West Indies Players Association (WIPA) president, Wavell Hinds, says he is proud of the role West Indies cricket has played in returning international cricket to Pakistan.

The Caribbean side’s three-match Twenty20 International series which wrapped up here Tuesday was the first visit by a major Test-playing nation in nine years, following the terrorists attack on a Sri Lankan team in 2009.

Since then, Pakistan played their home series in United Arab Emirates.

“It feels good to be playing a role in bringing cricket back in Pakistan,” said Hinds, who along with director of cricket Jimmy Adams travelled for the historic series.

“The people of Pakistan deserve to see their national players, their stars playing in front of them and of course to see the stars of West Indies come over and play in Pakistan.

“For the game of cricket to grow and for the world cricket to take its rightful place in the world of sports then playing cricket in Pakistan is one step towards achieving that.”

The tour was hastily arranged and was without several of the leading T20 stars but the three matches saw capacity crowds pack the National Stadium.

40 comments