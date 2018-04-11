Pollard leaves ODI return to West Indies board

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Kieron Pollard is available to play one-day internationals for West Indies but the 30-year-old all-rounder remains unsure what plans the board may have for him in the 50-over format.

Players have been embroiled in contractual disputes with Cricket West Indies (CWI) for several years, with the team even abandoning a 2014 tour of India midway through the series over a payment structure row.

However, CWI reached an agreement with the players' union for a 'temporary amnesty', paving the way for high-profile players such as Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine and Pollard to return to the national one-day international side.

While Gayle and Marlon Samuels were part of the 15-man squad for last month's 2019 World Cup qualifiers, CWI informed that Narine, all-rounder Andre Russell, Pollard and batsman Darren Bravo had opted to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"I am actually happy in my life," Pollard, who plays for the Mumbai franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), told Reuters in an interview.

"Whatever opportunity I get to play I am happy.

