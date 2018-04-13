Ban humbled me, says in-form Russell

CHENNAI, India (CMC) — West Indies Twenty20 star Andre Russell says his time away from the sport serving a one-year anti-doping whereabouts ban had taught him humility, and stressed he was now fit and confident to continue his successful return.

The Jamaican failed to file his whereabouts on three separate occasions within a 12-month period, a violation that constitutes a positive drugs test, and was subsequently banned by anti-doping authorities from January last year.

However, Russell returned to action last February, slamming a hundred for his native Jamaica Scorpions in the West Indies domestic 50-overs competition before turning out in the Pakistan Super League and more recently, resuming his contract with Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

“I think the last one year has made me a different person. I have learnt how to be humble,” Russell was quoted as saying.

“I need to make sure that you stay on top of what you are doing as a professional and yet be humble. I just want to ensure that these things don't happen again.”

