'Universe Boss is back'

Mon, Apr 16, '18

 

Chris Gayle

Windies batting star Chris Gayle has declared himself to be in great shape following an astounding 67 off 33 balls in a four-run win for Kings XI Punjab over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

The 38-year-old, who was playing his first game of the season after initially being assigned to the Kings XI reserves, blasted seven fours and four sixes in racing to his half-century off 22 balls. The total was the second fastest to the half-century mark in his IPL career.

read more at SportsMax

