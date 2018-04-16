'Universe Boss is back'

Windies batting star Chris Gayle has declared himself to be in great shape following an astounding 67 off 33 balls in a four-run win for Kings XI Punjab over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

The 38-year-old, who was playing his first game of the season after initially being assigned to the Kings XI reserves, blasted seven fours and four sixes in racing to his half-century off 22 balls. The total was the second fastest to the half-century mark in his IPL career.

