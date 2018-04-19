Shai Hope springs eternal

by ALBERT BALDERO

Don’t get me wrong. I am happy and proud that West Indian Shai Hope has been honored as one of Wisden’s five Cricketers-of-the-Year, and I hope he grows from strength to strength (pardon the pun). Like he said, it as “humbling and was a bit of a shock when I got the news and obviously a huge privilege being named among the five.”

Many are pleasantly shocked too. Hope was selected on the basis of one test-his outstanding performance at Leeds, when he became the first batsman in 127 years of first class cricket at Headingley to score a century in both innings.

He made 147 in the first innings and an unbeaten 118 in the second, as West Indies chased down 322 to win by five wickets and level the three-match series 1-1.

It was a memorable effort, and one that deserves a place in the history books. But to be named as a Wisden Five? Indeed, prior to the achievement, Hope had only managed a single half-century in 21 previous innings, at an average of 18. His career average is only 33 from 17 Tests and his selection confirms the paucity of talent and class in the present West Indies batting lineup.

Unfortunately, gone are the days when Headley, Worrell, Weekes, Walcott, Sobers, Kanhai, Lloyd, Butcher, Richards, Rowe, Kallicharran, Fredericks, Richardson, Greenidge, Haynes, Lara, Gayle, Chanderpaul, Sarwan, Hooper and company dominated bowlers all around the world in the hundreds of innings they played. Perhaps selecting Hope was belated largesse for Wisden ignoring many of these Caribbean giants in their heyday, or being too slow to recognize their achievements.

