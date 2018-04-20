Sir Viv throws weight behind CARICOM intervention

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC) – Legendary former Test captain, Sir Vivian Richards, has thrown his weight behind CARICOM’s efforts at governance reform in West Indies cricket.

The Antiguan, who never lost a Test series as skipper, said he believed the regional nation grouping’s intentions were genuine and were aimed at correcting some of the problems which have plagued the sport regionally.

“They are not in anyway, in my opinion, looking to run the board or anything of that particular factor,” the 66-year-old told the Observer newspaper here.

“They’re just looking basically to address some of the problems which we have in terms of administration and things like that.

“We saw what happened in Guyana so no government (faction) should get involved and we see that at the highest level even with FIFA and so forth, so the same applies here to the governments in the region.”

CARICOM is challenging Cricket West Indies’ right, as a private entity, to manage the “public good” of West Indies cricket.

In fact, the body has endorsed the 2015 Governance Report which recommended the “the immediate dissolution” of CWI and the appointment of interim board “whose structure and composition will be radically different from the now proven, obsolete governance framework.”

