Barbados claim Women's Super50 title

Jamaica eked out a win against Leeward Islands yesterday at Melbourne Oval, but had to settle for second place behind Barbados in the 2018 Cricket West Indies Regional Women's Super50 tournament.

Jamaica off spinner Jodian Morgan grabbed 3-26 to help dismiss Leeward Islands for 114 from 38 overs and one ball.

In reply, Jamaica struggled to 115-8 against pacer Tiffany Thorpe, who nabbed 4-36.

Scores: Windward Islands 114 (38.1 overs); Jamaica 115-8 (33 overs).

Jamaica earned a bonus point to add to the standard four for the victory to finish the three-round 50-over competition with 14 points.

Barbados, who beat Trinidad and Tobago by four wickets at Chedwin Park yesterday, ended with maximum 15 points after gaining bonus points in all three of their victories.

Scores: Trinidad and Tobago 223-9 (50 overs); Barbados 226-6 (39.3 overs).

