Gabriel, Roach give West Indies honours on rain-hit day

West Indies didn't bat as well as they would have liked, but entertained the possibility of a first-innings lead at the end of a truncated second day in Bridgetown. Only 59 overs were possible in all, 23 of which saw West Indies move from their overnight 132 for 5 to 204 all out. Jason Holder made a bulk of those runs with 74, the highest of the innings. Then Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel and Holder struck to dent Sri Lanka's push to parity under lights, leaving the visiting side 99 for 5 at stumps, still behind by 105.

Sri Lanka's inexperienced top order, minus their suspended captain Dinesh Chandimal, failed to apply themselves for long periods. The dismissal of No. 4 Kusal Mendis after doing all the hard work exemplified their problems. Mendis, averaging 59.50 in the series before this Test , blocked steadfastly for 58 deliveries until he ran out of patience in trying an uncharacteristic across-the-line slog to Gabriel's first ball of a new spell, only to see his off stump flattened. This broke a 59-run stand with comeback man Danushka Gunathilaka which had marked a recovery of sorts after Sri Lanka lost both openers to Roach inside seven over

ESPNcricinfo has the report

