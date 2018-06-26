Holder not only got the move the ball in the air, but to his credit stuck to difficult lines and lengths to mount the pressure on the batsmen. © AFP

Some exceptional swing bowling display helped Windies set up a cracking series-deciding day after they were shot down for just 93 in the second innings on the third day of the final Test in Barbados on Monday (June 25). Sri Lanka ended the day on 81 for 5, still 63 shy of the target, after Holder single-handedly kept his team in the hunt with figures of 4 for 21.

Windies started the day well when they kept Sri Lanka to 154 and gained a handy 50-run lead. The visitors started slowly, but it was Niroshan Dickwella's positive approach that got the runs flowing. However, with Roshen Silva struggling from the other end, there was too much pressure on the 'keeper-batsman. Silva, unsurprisingly, fell first when he tried to drive away from the body and was caught behind for 11 after a 53-ball stay.

Sri Lanka were 118 for 6 and that's when the Holder show began as the Windies captain picked up the last four wickets plugging the scoreboard movement while at it. Dickwella, however, fell in the 54th over after a 72-ball 42 and the remaining two wickets could add just seven more to the total. Things, though, went pear-shaped pretty quickly for the hosts from there on.

Suranga Lakmal picked up two wickets as Windies went into Tea at 9 for 3 in all sorts of trouble. Soon after the break, they were reduced to 14 for 5 - their worst ever start in the history of Test cricket. Shane Dowrich and Jason Holder tried to resurrect the innings - like they did in the first innings - but their association fetched just 26 runs before the former was dismissed.